Sena leader among 3 killed in rural Amravati, curfew imposed

A curfew was clamped in some rural areas of Maharashtra's Amravati on Monday after three people, including a local Shiv Sena leader, were killed in separate incidents, triggering tension between two communities, an official said. The Sena leader, Shyama Pehelwan Nandvanshi (44), was stabbed to death with a knife in Paratwada area of the district around 12:30 pm after which people came out on the streets demanding the arrest of three members of a community for the crime, an official said.

Nandvanshi reportedly had an altercation with a local youth, identified only as Shahrukh, some days ago and had allegedly tried to attack him with a knife, and his killing seems to be a fallout of it, said police. In retaliation, suspected supporters of Nandvanshi attacked two persons, identified as Saif Ali and Abdul Atiq Abdul Rafiq, in Durrani Square and Lakkad Bazaar areas, respectively, leading them seriously injured, said an official.

Both died en route to hospital, he said. The three killings in a day triggered tension which descended into stone-throwing at some places, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in Achalpur, Pharwada and Sarmaspura police station areas, the official said.

Platoons of the State Reserve Police Force were called in to maintain law and order, and police teams were moving in the troubled rural areas, he said. Amravati (Rural) Superintendent of Police Haribalaji N has appealed to people to main peace.

After tension gripped parts of the district, schools and colleges were asked to shut for the day, the official said. The situation is tense but under control, said Haribalaji, adding the curfew would continue till normalcy returned.

Six people have been detained so far, a second official said, but refused to divulge details.

