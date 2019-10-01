International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi: CM Kejriwal says 'crisis over', water production back to normal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that "water crisis" was over in Delhi and water production was back to normal, a day after treatment plants in Chandrawal and Wazirabad were shut due to increase in ammonia levels.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 12:05 IST
Delhi: CM Kejriwal says 'crisis over', water production back to normal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that "water crisis" was over in Delhi and water production was back to normal, a day after treatment plants in Chandrawal and Wazirabad were shut due to increase in ammonia levels. "Crisis over. Water production back to normal," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Congratulating Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for handling the water crisis very well, the Chief Minister said: "With two water plants shut, it was a big crisis. However, DJB team's efforts helped reduce its impact." On Monday, Kejriwal, in a press conference, had said that high-ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna river at Panipat in Haryana forced his government to shut down operations at Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants.

The Chief Minister had stated that the Haryana government has assured that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia. He had also said that he was closely monitoring the situation and directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure that no part of the city goes dry. (ANI)

Also Read: Attack on journalist very unfortunate: Arvind Kejriwal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019