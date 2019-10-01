Court extends DK Shivakumar's judicial custody till Oct 15

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended Congress leader D K Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 15 in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). During today's hearing, ED counsel moved an application seeking further interrogation of Shivakumar in judicial custody in Tihar.

The court allowed the ED to interrogate Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 in the Tihar Jail. The leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17. Prior to that, he was in ED's custody for 14 days.

He was produced before the court today on the culmination of his remand period. The money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion, hawala transactions running into crores. (ANI)

