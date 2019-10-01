Mahatma@150: Spinning session, bhajans at Mumbai's Mani Bhavan

A spinning session and singing of bhajans will be organised at Mani Bhavan, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed while in Mumbai, on Wednesday to mark his 150th birth anniversary. The day will begin with a khadi spinning session at 7.30 am followed by an hour of prayer and bhajans, Executive Secretary of Mani Bhavan Meghshyam Ajgaonkar said.

"At 5.30 pm we will host a lecture by historian Ramachandra Guha titled 'Searching for Gandhi'," he said. The National Gallery of Modern Art is hosting an exhibition of paintings with themes like Swadeshi, Ahimsa, Truth and Satyagraha.

The Sarvodaya Mandal at Grant Road in south Mumbai will attempt to draw children towards Gandhiji's philosophy by organising poetry recitation, glass painting and singing competitions. The Shanmukhananda Sabha has assembled a dance ballet 'Mahatma Nrityanjali' by 150 students, based on Gandhijis favourite devotional songs in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Bengali.

Central Railway has painted Gandhiji's portrait against the backdrop of the national flag on 15 diesel locomotives to mark his 150th anniversary..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)