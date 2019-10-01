Mumbai man's self-immolation bid in police station foiled

A man attempted suicide in Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai on Tuesday after claiming that his complaint of assault against a neighbour was not being probed, an official said. Bainganwadi resident Abdul Hamid Jamadar (44), who doused himself with kerosene and lighted a match, was saved by police personnel and others present on the spot and rushed to civic-run Rajawadi hospital, he said.

His family claimed Jamadar attempted suicide because he was assaulted by a neighbour two days ago but Shivaji Nagar police refuse to register a complaint. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Lakhmi Gautam, however, said two non-cognisable (NC) offences were lodged against Jamadar on September 27 and he was called to the police station in that connection.

He said police will probe Jamadar's kin's allegation. PTI ZA BNM BNM.

