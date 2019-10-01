Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL16 WB-MAMATA Divisive politics will not work in Bengal : Mamata Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cautioned the people of West Bengal against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state.

CAL18 WB-LD SABYASACHI BJP TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joins BJP, urges Shah to cool down Bengal Kolkata: Ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Sabyasachi Dutta Tuesday joined BJP in the presence of its national President Amit Shah and urged the Union Home minister to "cool down" politically volatile Bengal led by the TMC. CAL19 MZ-REPATRIATION-REFUSAL Afraid of losing identity, Bru refugees refuse to return to Mizoram Aizawl: With only two days left for the "final" round of repatriation of Bru refugees from Tripura to Mizoram, the exercise has run into rough weather as the community leaders decided not to return to their home state till their demands were met.

CAL20 WB-2NDLD SHAH NRC must for national security; will be implemented: Shah Kolkata: The NRC is "a must" for national security and will be implemented, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Tuesday but made it clear that Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees will be accorded Indian citizenship beforehand with the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. CAL22 WB-NRC AMIT MITRA Shah responsible for creating panic among people of WB : Amit Mitra Kolkata: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Tuesday held Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for creating panic among the people of the state with his utterances on the contentious National Register of Citizens.

CES21 WB-GOOGLE TRAFFIC Google to provide information on traffic to Durga Puja pandal hoppers Kolkata: Kolkata Police is collaborating with Google to provide pandal hoppers in the city with information on traffic during the coming Durga Puja, a senior official said on Tuesday..

