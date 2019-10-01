Brahma Ratha leaves for Kukke temple

The procession carrying the newly built chariot for the Kukke Subramania temple left from Kadri here for Kukke on Tuesday. The wooden chariot, placed atop a huge multi-wheel truck, was flagged-off from Koteshwar where it was built on Monday by Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

The chariot reached Kadri on Monday night and halted there. The chariot will now move in a procession to Kukke, about 100 km from here, and reach there by Wednesday evening.

Estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, it was donated to the temple by chief of Jaya Karnataka association Muthappa Rai Derla and businessman Ajith Shetty Kadaba The work on the huge chariot, 64.5 feet tall, 17 feet wide and weighing 25 tons, began in March. A team of more than 60 artisans led by national and state award winning sculptor Lakshminarayana Acharya put in their efforts for the making of the Ratha.' Nithyananda Mundodi, president of the Subramanya temple committee, said the existing 400-year-old Brahma Ratha at the temple was showing signs of wear and tear and the temple has now been presented with a new chariot.

MLAs Vedavyasa Kamath, Bharat Shetty, Harish Kumar MLC, former MLA J R Lobo, Kadri temple committee president A J Shetty, former mayor Bhaskar Moily and Nityananda Mundodi were present..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)