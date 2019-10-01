Abhishek Singh new MyGov CEO

Senior IAS officer Abhishek Singh was on Tuesday appointed the chief executive officer of MyGov India, the government's citizen-centric online platform. The 1995-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre will succeed tech entrepreneur Arvind Gupta, who completed his tenure in July.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the appointment of Abhishek Singh... currently Secretary (Joint Secretary level), in Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) as CEO, (JS level), My Gov. for the balance period of his central deputation tenue or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order said. The ACC, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has further approved assigning of additional charge of the post of Secretary, ASRB to Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who is Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, until further orders.

MyGov India, launched in July 2014, aims at empowering people to connect with the government and contribute towards good governance. It has more than 7.9 million users who contribute their ideas through discussions and also participate through the various earmarked tasks, according to the website.

