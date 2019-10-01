Police nab 2 notorious criminals in Jammu

Police on Tuesday arrested two notorious criminals and a pistol and sharp-edged weapons were seized from their possession here, a police official said. A police team raided a place in the city and arrested two criminals, identified as Bikramjeet Singh alias Vicky and Paramjeet Singh alias Pankaj alias Murga, he said.

The duo was arrested on the basis of a case registered against them in police station Gandhi Nagar, police said. During questioning, they admitted their involvement in the case of threatening, they said.

One country-made pistol, along with four live cartridges and two sharp-edged weapons, was recovered from their possession, police said.

