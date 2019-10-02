Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh

South-west monsoon remained normal, leading to light to moderate rainfall in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. The Met office here said Kunda in Pratapgarh received 13 cm of rainfall followed by Mahoba (11 cm), Kausambi’s Manjhanpur (10 cm), Mauranipur and Chilaghat (8 cm each), Jhansi (7 cm), Orai (6 cm), Banda (6 cm) and Dalmau, Bindki, Fatehpur and Karwi (5 cm each).

The state has witnessed 111 rain-related deaths since September 25 when incessant showers created a flood-like situation in eastern districts. There was no report of any fresh death on Wednesday.

The state government informed that the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Ghazipur and Balli. The Kwano is also flowing above the danger level at Chandradeep Ghat in Gonda, it said.

The weatherman has predicted rainfall and thundershowers in part of east and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)