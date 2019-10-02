Delhi govt inaugurates 10 more mohalla clinics on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Ten new mohalla clinics and two foot overbridges (FOBs) were inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said. The 10 mohalla clinics were opened in the CR Park, Greater Kailash-I, Greater Kailash-II, Shahpur Jat, Khirki Flats, Savitri Nagar, Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai areas, they added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last month said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital was "much confident" about meeting its overall target of building 1,000 mohalla clinics by the end of the year. Currently, the number of mohalla clinics stood at 201, he had said, adding that the target of building 1,000 clinics was a "self-imposed" one and the government was committed towards achieving it.

The two FOBs inaugurated on Wednesday were constructed in the Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai areas, the government said. Sisodia, along with Jain, also laid the foundation stones of two other FOBs at Krishi Vihar-Panchsheel Enclave and in front of the Select City Walk mall, opposite Khirki Extension.

The Select City Walk mall area, which was highly accident-prone for pedestrians due to the absence of an FOB, would have one soon, the officials said.

