Bihar rain: 55 dead; BJP, JD(U) cross swords over Patna

At least 55 people have died in rain-related incidents in Bihar following torrential showers that took place between September 27 and 30, leading to a flood-like situation in many parts in the state including the capital Patna, officials said on Wednesday. The situation led to a war of words between the ruling alliance partners, with the BJP blaming the Nitish Kumar government for poor crisis management and the chief minister's JD(U) accusing it of speaking the language of the opposition.

The disaster management department said, 55 deaths have been reported from across the state and Bhagalpur accounted for the maximum number of 12 casualties. The causes of deaths include drowning, house collapse, falling of trees and electrocution.

The state received an average rainfall of 207.6 mm between September 27 and 29, way above normal, and the figure for the state capital stood at 342.5 mm for the period, the department said. With a let-up in the showers since September 30, restoration work was on in full swing.

Besides those living in urban areas, 21.45 lakh people of 959 villages of 15 districts have been affected by the heavy rainfall and they are being provided relief at 45 relief camps and fed by 324 community kitchens. A total of 1,124 boats are being used to rescue the stranded population, the department said adding that 23 teams of the NDRF and the SDRF have evacuated 69,752 people from the water-logged areas.

Food packets have been air-dropped in the affected areas by two helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The Patna Municipal Corporation is working to flush out water from inundated localities with the help of three heavy duty pumps brought in from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waded through water-logged streets, with his pyjamas folded up to knees, supervising rescue and rehabilitation work on late Tuesday night and urged people to have patience. Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey met people stranded in water-logged areas and doctors at the AIIMS, Patna.

"Teams of Indian Council for Medical Research and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme will visit the city soon to draw a roadmap for prevention of outbreak of diseases usually seen in water-logged localities," he said. Meanwhile, West Champaran MP and BJP's newly-appointed Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "What has happened in Patna is a case of administrative failure. The state government must review the situation, fix accountability and take exemplary action." Jaiswal's statement came close on the heels of Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, a known detractor of Nitish Kumar, having said the NDA owed an apology to the people of Patna who have been voting for the coalition.

The JD(U), which is headed by Kumar, felt cornered by its alliance partner, and reacted sharply. "The government is doing its job. We would request our alliance partners not to speak the language of the opposition.

Cities of Maharashtra and Gujarat have experienced similar problems after heavy rainfall. If the chief ministers there were then not dubbed a failure, why is Nitish Kumar being targeted," JD(U) secretary general and chief spokesman K C Tyagi said. Both Maharashtra and Gujarat are BJP-ruled states.

