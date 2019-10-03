International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Odisha RTOs to remain open for two days during Durga puja

PTI Bhubaneswar
Updated: 03-10-2019 14:52 IST
Odisha RTOs to remain open for two days during Durga puja

The State Transport Authority has asked all the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Odisha to remain open for two days in Durga puja holidays for allotment of registration numbers to vehicles purchased during the festival, an official order said on Thursday. The registration section of all RTOs will remain open on October 5 and 7 from 3 PM to 5 PM, said the order issued by the STA.

The RTOs are also asked to check the dealer premises and ensure that no vehicle is delivered without registration. If dealers of automobile companies are found delivering vehicles without registration, trade licences of the dealers concerned would either be suspended or cancelled, the order said.

The STA order, however, made it clear that learners' and driving licenses will not be issued at the RTOs during the puja holidays from October 5 to 8..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019