Karna govt to construct rail barricades to curb elephant

Aimed at reducing the man-elephant conflict in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to put up barricades using rails in forest areas, and allocated Rs 100 crore for the current year. "To reduce elephant menace and solve man-animal conflict, the cabinet has decided to construct railway barricades in about 118 km in forest areas of the state like Nagarahole, Bandipur, Madikeri, Virajpet, MM Hills among others," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to Reporters after the cabinet meeting here, he said, "We will need more money for this. For one km it may cost Rs 120 lakh, totally at Rs 100 crore we are releasing for this year to take up the work. For three year period- 517.5 km railway barricade target is there at a cost of Rs 628 crore." Besides, the Minister said the cabinet has resolved to hike monthly honorarium of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers by Rs 500. "Now, they're getting Rs 6,000. There are 41,425 ASHA workers. This will cost the (state) exchequer Rs 25 crore," he said.

A decision was taken to constitute a sub-committee to decide on giving special concessions and incentives for mega projects under Karnataka Aerospace policy, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage policy and new textile policy. The Chief Minister, Industries minister, Revenue Minister and Small Scale Industries Minister will be part of the subcommittee, Madhuswamy said.

Among the other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting include release of 20 prisoners on account of 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in principle approval to GST Amendment Bill that will be introduced during the session. Also, under Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act - there was concession up to Rs 5 lakh for certain items, but it was for Rs 1 lakh for goods procurement, it will also be hiked to Rs 5 lakh, the Minister added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)