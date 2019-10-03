International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US Commerce Secretary meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Thursday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 22:10 IST
US Commerce Secretary meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. (Photo tweeted by Ministry of Finance). Image Credit: ANI

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Thursday. "U.S Commerce Secretary, Mr. Wilbur Ross calling on Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman. @SecretaryRoss," Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

India and the United States have been locked in trade disputes and were expected to announce a limited deal during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New York tour last month. But no deal was sealed as negotiators were reportedly trying to tie loose ends related to some farm products and generic drugs.

The deal under discussion includes lowering some tariffs on the US farm produce while giving Indian pharmaceuticals faster approvals to enter the US market. (ANI)

Also Read: US Commerce Secy Wilbur Ross to meet Goyal this week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019