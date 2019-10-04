A day after rain and storm, fallen trees disrupt traffic in Delhi

Traffic in and around the national capital was disrupted on Friday after a number of trees were uprooted due to a strong storm and rainfall last evening. In RK Puram Sector-9, a tree had fallen on a major traffic junction forcing commuters to take different routes for their respective destinations.

In some areas of Delhi-NCR, people changed their routes as there was no other parallel road wide enough to accommodate diverted traffic. On Thursday, Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad were lashed by heavy rainfall disrupting road and air traffic.

Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet had warned their passengers on Twitter that due to the bad weather their flights might get affected. The heavy downpour caused waterlogging and traffic congestions in several major traffic junctions in the area. Commuters were stranded for few hours at MB road, IGNOU road and Tilak Bridge. (ANI)

