Entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a good story: Jaishankar

The entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a fairly good story for regional cooperation, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said on Friday.

"I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," Jaishankar said in reference to Pakistan.

Responding to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum here, Jaishankar also said that the Kashmir issue did come up in meetings with the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)