Turkey should get proper understanding of ground situation in J-K, says MEA

Reacting to Turkey raising the Kashmir issue at the recently held session of the UN General Assembly, India on Friday called upon the Turkish government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before making any further statements on it.

Reiterating that it is an internal issue of India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We call upon the Turkey government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before they make any further statements on this issue. It is a matter which is completely internal to India."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had raked up the issue during his address at the UNGA in New York recently. India had vowed not to talk about the issue during the UNGA session in light of the matter being completely sovereign in nature. (ANI)

