The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday expelled as many as 90 office bearers for indulging in "anti-party" activities and for contesting against the official candidates of the party in the Zila Panchayat elections. "On the basis of various reports received from the different committees at the district level, for indulging in anti-party activities and for contesting against the official candidates of the party in the Zila Panchayat elections, State President Ajay Bhatt has decided to expel these office bearers with immediate effect," read the order from the State BJP further enlisting the names.

Last month the party expelled 40 members for indulging in anti-party activities. Among those expelled are members from Nainital, Pithoragarh, Almora, Bageshwar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Chamoli, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. (ANI)

