Cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand to cause rainfall in Odisha

Under the influence of two cyclonic circulations in neighbouring state Jharkhand, Odisha's North interior districts are set to receive heavy rainfall up to three-four days from Saturday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). Speaking to ANI, IMD Bhubaneswar scientist Shashikant said, "There are two cyclonic circulations in Jharkhand adjoining northern Odisha. Under its impact, Odisha will receive thunderstorms and spells of rainfall."

Rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in districts like Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak and Nayagarh during next 24 hours. A similar situation will prevail for the next two-three days.

Giving out more details about the weather forecast, the IMD scientist said, "the twin city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are expected to the cloudy sky with one or two spells of rainfall during two to three days." (ANI)

Also Read: 65-year-old man held for raping minor girl in Odisha

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)