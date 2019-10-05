DCW says 5,000 spas in Delhi; MCDs say only 498

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said there are more than 5,000 spas operating in Delhi, whereas the three municipal bodies claim there are only 498 spas. The women's panel had issued a notice to a search engine, seeking information related to the registration of spa centres on their portal.

In its reply, the portal said there are more than 5,000 spas operating in Delhi. The panel said the three civic bodies — East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation — claim there are only 498 spas.

The south MCD has informed that 297 spas are operating in its zone, the north MCD said 127 spa are operating in its zone and the east MCD said 60 spa are operating in its zone. The Commission had conducted inspection of spa centres across Delhi and busted alleged sex rackets operating in these centres.

It said it had been informed that several advertisements of spa and massage centres are available on the website, which was subsequently issued a notice. The panel has instituted an inquiry in the matter of illegal spas flourishing in the capital and running prostitution rackets, it said.

The Commission therefore sought the details of all the spas listed on the portal. In a letter to the commission, the search engine informed the panel that more than 5000 spa and massage centres are listed in Delhi.

While the company has informed the approximate number of the spa operating in the capital, it has sought six weeks time to collate the data, the panel said. The search engine also stated that they are checking their internal policies and taking necessary approvals for providing the data as it may include 'sensitive personal information', the panel said.

In a fresh notice to the portal on Saturday, the Commission has granted the portal two weeks to collate the entire data and provide it to the commission. The panel has strongly disagreed with the company's stand that the data sought is personal and sensitive and has sought complete list by October 17.

The details of the spas registered on the portal is very crucial to unearth and crackdown several illegal sex rackets in the capital operating in the garb of massage and spa parlour, it said. Also, till date, none of the MCDs have changed their licensing mechanism or issued advisories to prevent sex rackets operating in the capital, the panel said.

