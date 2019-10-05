Guj man killed after car goes up in flames in Banaskantha

A man was charred todeath on Saturday after his car caught fire near Balaram inBanaskantha district of Gujarat, police said

Maubhai Gami (45) was travelling alone in his MarutiZen car when its CNG cylinder blew up, killing him on thespot, said a Palanpur police station official

"Gami was on his way from Aligadh to Chitrasani. Eye-witnesses said the car's CNG cylinder caught fire. We areprobing further with the help of an FSL team," Sub InspectorAM Patel said.

