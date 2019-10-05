West Bengal: Transgender community offers prayer to unique 'Ardh Nariswar' idol

The city's transgender community has organised a special Durga Puja by offering prayers to unique Durga idol -- Ardh Nariswar -- depicting half Shiva and half Parvati. "The Supreme Court has abolished Section 377, but we are unable to fulfill our basic needs including health and education. Hence, we are offering prayers to Ardh Nariswar idol so that we get our rights. It is a unique idol, which is not found everywhere," said Ranjita Sinha, a member of the Association of Transgender, West Bengal.

Decked up for celebrations, the members of the transgender community wore colourful sarees and bindis, offered 'bhog' and 'aarti' to the 'Ardh Nariswar' idol. "Durga Puja is the only occasion when we get time to enjoy with our community people. We are really enjoying this occasion. The puja we offer to the unique idol here is different," Anuradha Sinha, another member of the transgender community, told ANI.

"Our community people have arranged everything for this special ritual and celebrations. Some members are busy cooking the 'bhog' while some are taking care of the decorations. This idol has been decorated by my mother," added Anuradha. (ANI)

