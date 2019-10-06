Bengal civic volunteer dies in road mishap on national highway

A civic volunteer of West Bengal police died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle on National Highway-117 in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred at Belpukur under the Kulpi police station area on Saturday night, they said.

Prasenjit Ghosh, 30, was managing traffic on the national highway during the Durga puja and was knocked down by a vehicle, a senior police officer said. The body was sent for postmortem, they said.

