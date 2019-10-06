Woman, her fiance commit suicide

A 19-year-old woman and her fiance allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling of the latter's residence at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, police said. The victims were identified as Sakshi Gole and Datta Vare (26), senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite of Rabale police station said.

The reason behind their extreme step was not yet known as no suicide note was found from the spot, he said. "Sakshi and Datta were in love with each other.

Although their parents were initially opposed to it, later they had accepted it. They had even got engaged in November last year," Mohite said. A case of accidental death was registered and their bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

