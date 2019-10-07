Sabarmati Ashram development plan faces opposition

Hundreds of residents of "Harijan Ashram" in Ahmedabad on Monday held a protest march against the proposed development of the Sabarmati Ashram located opposite their settlement which they feared would render them homeless. Harijan Ashram, managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Harijan Trust, is home to 200 Dalit families, comprising 2,500 people, whose forefathers were settled here by the Mahatma in 1933.

The protesters walked from Sabarmati Ashram, also called as Gandhi Ashram, till the collectorate and submitted a memorandum against the proposed move. "Under the proposed world-class memorial project, residents of the ashram settled by Mahatma Gandhi will be evicted. We demand that the project be developed without disturbing Harijan Ashram," said Hemant Chauhan, resident-convener of Gandhi Ashram Bachao Samiti (GABS).

Chauhan said they are not opposing the development work but wanted authorities to ensure that it was carried out without disturbing residents here. "There are around 200 families, comprising 2,500 people, here. The name of the area, Harijan Ashram, was given by Gandhiji. It is the soul of Gandhi Ashram. We are not going to leave our homes," Chauhan asserted.

He said residents learnt about the development plan from newspapers and a map related to it has also been shared with them. "We have also been told that 70 per cent residents of the area, including Harijan Ashram, will be evicted. One of the trustees, Kartikeya Sarabhai, told us about the plan but has assured that our grievances will be heard," he claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram on October 2, had expressed a vision of "bringing the larger Ashram area together and giving visitors a holistic experience". This was shared on Twitter by Kartikeya Sarabhai, member of Sabamati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust, which looks after Gandhi Ashram..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)