34 special trains for Bihar, UP during festive season

The Northern Railways on Monday said that nearly 34 special trains will be introduced keeping in view the festive season in October and November.

These special trains will run between Delhi and cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The special trains will run to and fro between New Delhi and Barauni, New Delhi and Muzaffarpur, New Delhi and Saharsa, New Delhi and Patna junction, New Delhi and Purnea Court, Anand Vihar and Katihar, Anand Vihar and Bhagalpur, Anand Vihar and Jogbani and New Delhi and Varanasi, Anand Vihar and Varanasi, Anand Vihar and Lucknow, New Delhi and Darbhanga, and Anand Vihar and Allahabad. (ANI)

