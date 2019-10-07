International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

34 special trains for Bihar, UP during festive season

The Northern Railways on Monday said that nearly 34 special trains will be introduced keeping in view the festive season in October and November.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 07-10-2019 19:52 IST
34 special trains for Bihar, UP during festive season

These special trains will run between Delhi and cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. . Image Credit: ANI

The Northern Railways on Monday said that nearly 34 special trains will be introduced keeping in view the festive season in October and November.

These special trains will run between Delhi and cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The special trains will run to and fro between New Delhi and Barauni, New Delhi and Muzaffarpur, New Delhi and Saharsa, New Delhi and Patna junction, New Delhi and Purnea Court, Anand Vihar and Katihar, Anand Vihar and Bhagalpur, Anand Vihar and Jogbani and New Delhi and Varanasi, Anand Vihar and Varanasi, Anand Vihar and Lucknow, New Delhi and Darbhanga, and Anand Vihar and Allahabad. (ANI)

Also Read: Criminal complaint against Bihar Minister, three others

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019