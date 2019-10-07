Punjab govt failed to give jobs to the family members of victims killed in Rail accident : Bikram Singh Majithia

Rallying with the family and friends of those who died in the Oct 19 train accident last year, SAD leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia here on Monday alleged that Congress government has failed to fulfill its promise to give jobs and compensation to the kin of victims. "Be it poor or rich all are same. I am with them in their candle march as they have not been given justice. The Congress government failed to give them jobs that it promised. It also failed on its promise to adopt the children who lost their parents in the tragic accident," said Majithia while taking part in candle march by the family members of the victims.

"Government should immediately intervene and those responsible should not be spared," he said. "I have got nothing neither job nor money. Many have got jobs and money both, I should also get. I will stage protest on railway tracks for this," said Golu, who family members were killed in the train mishap.

"My father and uncle died in the accident, the government has given nothing to me. Tomorrow, I will sit along with all the others on the railway tracks," said Deepak Kumar another person who was affected by the accident. At least 60 people were killed at the Dhobi Ghat ground in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area in Amritsar on October 19 last year after a speeding train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers, which had spilled onto the railway tracks, while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)