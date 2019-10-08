France: Rajnath to travel in French military plane to Merignac

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel in a French military plane to Merignac, from Paris, to receive the first Rafale combat aircraft. Earlier, the Defence Minister met French President Emmanuel Macron.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in France earlier today to receive the first Rafale jet, on behalf of the Indian Air Force, is expected to perform 'Shastra Puja' on the occasion of Dussehra, undertake a sortie in the aircraft during his three-day visit to the European country. On his arrival in Paris, Singh tweeted, "Bonjour Paris! Delighted to be in France. This great nation is India's important strategic partner and our special relationship goes far beyond the realm of formal ties. My visit to France is aimed at expanding the existing strategic partnership between both countries." (ANI)

