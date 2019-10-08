Gandhinagar-Statue of Unity cycle expedition to mark IAF Day

A cycle expedition of the South Western Air Command (SWAC) was received at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district where it arrived from its headquarters in Gandhinagar to mark the 87th Indian Air Force (IAF) Day celebration on Tuesday. Several air warriors, including women officers, took part in the expedition that was flagged off from the SWAC headquarters in Gandhinagar on Monday to celebrate the anniversary and also to spread the message of healthy living.

The cycle expedition covered a distance of around 230 km to reach the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Narmada district to mark the IAF Day. "The cycling expedition was flagged in by Air Marshal S K Ghotia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC, at the Statue of Unity on October 8, 2019, a defence release said.

"The contingent was flagged off on October 7, 2019 from Vayu Shakti Nagar, Gandhinagar. The cycling expedition was organised to spread the message of keeping fit and mentally agile, it said. The 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, inaugurated last year, is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India.

The release quoted Air Marshal Ghotia as lauding the participants on their personal achievement of cycling such a long distance in a short span, "which is a testimony of their endurance, stamina and their spirit of attaining the goal. In his address at the venue, he called cycling a totally eco-friendly adventure which makes it extremely relevant to our modern times of climate change".

Cycling offers opportunity to personnel to test their endurance and stamina, and boosts the morale and esprit de corps, Air Marshal Ghotia said..

