Dussehra celebrated with traditional fervour in Jaipur

The festival of Dussehra was celebrated with full tradition fervour in the pink city, with effigies of mythological demon king Ravana set to flames at many places. Fairs were organised at various places in the city where effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnad went up in flames symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The fairs were held in public grounds in Adarsh Nagar, Mansarover and other areas. The Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted the 'Shastra Puja' and took out a route march or 'Path Sanchalan' at nine places in the city, including Chitrakoot Stadium in Vaishali Nagar and Ramniwas Garden.

"The RSS volunteers took out the route march at nine places. Muslim organisations also welcomed the path sanchalan in Kishanpole bazaar," a release issued by the RSS said.

