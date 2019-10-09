5 fake Spanish passports, 17 Indian ones found; eight arrested

Five fake Spanish passports and 17 Indian ones were recovered from eight persons, who have been arrested from the city, police said on Wednesday. Acting a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Kalaghoda Circle area of Vadodara on Tuesday evening and arrested the eight persons, who were found possessing five fake Spanish passports and other documents, they said.

Through the tip-off, the police were informed that some people had gathered in the area and were involved in suspicious activities. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the city police said it recovered a bag containing five fake Spanish passports, 17 genuine Indian passports.

An identity card belonging to the Republic of Estonia in the name of one of the accused, identified as Hitesh Patel, was also recovered, it added. While five of the accused are from Mehsana, two others are from Ahmedabad and one from Gandhinagar. A few of the accused ran a travel agency and duped customers on the pretext of providing passports to them, police said.

The arrested accused were booked under various sections of the IPC, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for cheating), they said..

