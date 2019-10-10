International Development News
Development News Edition
Punjab: 1 dead, 4 injured after car from Bikram Majithia's convoy collides with truck

One person died while four others sustained injuries after a vehicle from the convoy of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia collided with a truck at Moga Kotkapura Bypass, in Moga on Wednesday night.

ANI Moga (Punjab)
Updated: 10-10-2019 10:47 IST
Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

The convoy was on way to Bathinda. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
