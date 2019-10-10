'City Walk' festival in MP to attract tourists

Tourists can now get a feel of Madhya Pradesh's rich culture and heritage by being part of the month-long 'City Walk Festival' starting on Saturday, an official said. Over 100 walks will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board across 11 cities during the festival, covering themes like art, culture, heritage, history, food, textiles, photography and spirituality, he said.

"The idea is to familiarise tourists with the rich heritage, natural beauty, glorious history and traditions of Madhya Pradesh," state tourism board's managing director Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said in a release on Thursday. The walks, which are open to both domestic and foreign visitors, will be organised in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Panna, Vidisha, Khajuraho, Chanderi, Jabalpur, Burhanpur and Orchha from October 12 to November 10, he said.

Experts on culture, history and heritage of the state have been appointed to conduct these walks, he added..

