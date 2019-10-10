Media ban from covering assembly proceedings as per rules: K'tka speaker Kageri

Reiterating his decision to prohibit media from coverage of the state assembly proceedings, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Thursday said that the restrictions have been imposed in accordance with the rules. He also stated that the ban is for three days only on a trial basis.

"We are following the rules. We have taken this decision to ban media for 3 days on trial basis," said Kageri while addressing media here on Thursday. The three-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is starting on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that he would request Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings. "My government is always committed to freedom of media. I will make a sincere effort and request speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to reconsider his decision on barring media from telecasting the house proceedings," tweeted Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka.

As per the order, only Doordarshan cameras are allowed inside the Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)