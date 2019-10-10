International Development News
Balloon with imprint of Pakistan flag found in Ganganagar

PTI Bikaner
Updated: 10-10-2019 15:46 IST
A balloon with an imprint of the Pakistan flag and "14 August Mubarak" written on it was found in a field in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district on Thursday, police said. A villager in Raisingh Nagar area spotted the balloon and informed the police.

Pakistan's Independence Day is celebrated on August 14. Ganganagar is among four districts of Rajasthan which shares a border with Pakistan.

In the last few days, nearly a dozen such balloons have flown in here. Police said intelligence agencies have been informed about the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
