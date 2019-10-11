Murder convict wanted in another case nabbed in Thane

A man, who was out on bail after being convicted in a murder case, and was on the run in another criminal case, has been arrested here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The man, Ravichand Madanchand Thakur (35), was nabbed at Yeoor Hills by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane police late on Thursday night, they said.

The district court had convicted Thakur in a murder case and he was on bail since April 2019, the police said. While out on bail, Thakur had got involved in an attempt to murder case and was absconding, they said.

Senior Police Inspector Rajkumar Kothmiresaid they received a tip-off that Thakur was hiding at a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) at Yeoor Hills. Police raided the joint and nabbed him.

Since 2011, Thakur had been involved in various gang- related shootouts in Navi Mumbai and Thane district, the police added..

