New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm CHANDIGARH DEL25 HR-POLL-2NDLD CONG-MANIFESTO Cong promises loan waiver, free power to farmers; job quotas, free bus rides for women Chandigarh: The Congress Friday released its Haryana poll manifesto, promising a farm loan waiver, reservation in private companies for local people and a slew of benefits for women –- including job quotas, pensions and free bus rides. ROHTAK DES5 HR-POLL-HOODA Hooda's reputation on line in Haryana polls Rohtak: Bhupinder Singh Hooda has won eight polls, including one against former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. Still, the Haryana Assembly election will be a tough one for the Haryana Congress veteran.

BHADERWAH DEL24 JK-ARMY-TERRORISTS 500 terrorists waiting at LoC camps in PoK to sneak into Kashmir: Northern Command chief Bhaderwah/Jammu: Nearly 500 terrorists are waiting in various training camps along the Line of Control in Pak-occupied Kashmir, looking for opportunities to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir, a top Army officer said on Friday. SRINAGAR DEL27 JK-SHUTDOWN-ADVERTISEMENT Don't be afraid of militant threats, resume normal activities: JK administration tells people through ad Srinagar: As the shutdown over abrogation of Article 370 provisions continued for the 68th day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has come out with a full-page advertisement in local dailies asking people not to be afraid of militant threats and resume their normal activities. GORAKHPUR DES24 UP-LD JAIL CLASH Rival groups of inmates clash in Gorakhpur district jail Gorakhpur (UP): Two rival groups of prisoners clashed inside the Gorakhpur district jail on Friday, in a fight that officials said was triggered over the food served there.

MEERUT DEL13 UP-LD ACCIDENT Seven of family dead as bus rams into pilgrims sleeping on roadside in UP Bulandshahr: Seven of a family, including three children, were killed in the early hours of Friday in Bulandshahr district when a bus rammed into a group of pilgrims who were on their way back from the Vaishno Devi shrine and were sleeping on the roadside, police said..

