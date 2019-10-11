International Development News
Development News Edition
Swedish national creates ruckus aboard flight in Hyderabad

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 11-10-2019 20:21 IST
Swedish national creates ruckus aboard flight in Hyderabad

A Swedish national allegedly created a ruckus aboard a plane by refusing to alight after it landed at the international airport here from Goa on Friday, police said. The foreigner allegedly drunk did not deplane along with other passengers and the crew saw him lying in the toilet, a police release said.

Also, he allegedly misbehaved with the crew when asked to get off the plane and the airport security staff handed him over to the police, the release said. It was learnt the passenger was drunk and under the influence of drugs, and sent to Osmania General Hospital for tests, from where he tried to escape by removing his clothes and threatening the policemen and the hospital staff, it said.

Later, he was shifted to the Institute of Mental Health for further treatment, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
