VHP to launch NRC awareness campaign in West Bengal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday announced to launch a National Register of Citizens (NRC) awareness campaign in West Bengal in December. Announcing the drive, VHP national general secretary Milind Parande said the programme would cover all districts in the eastern state.

The NRC containing names and certain relevant information for identification of Indian citizens of Assam state is maintained by the Central government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently said that the NRC would be extended to West Bengal, triggering a sharp reaction from its chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The NRC was implemented in Assam under the supervision of the supreme court. However, the Centre would be implementing the exercise in West Bengal," said Parande. He said Hindus need not fear about the process "as not a single Hindu would have to leave the country after NRC".

"Muslims came to India as invaders while Hindus came here as refugees," he claimed. According to the VHP leader, altogether 8,000 Hindus from Pakistan had received citizenship in India in the last four years while 20,000 more Hindus from that country are awaiting Indian citizenship.

"Thousands of Muslims are invading in India from bordering countries. Pakur and Sahibganj districts of Jharkhand are the examples of Muslim invasion where Hindus have become a minority. As per an NIA report, sleeper cells (of terrorists) are active in these districts," he said. He said the VHP would carry out its annual "Hitchintak Abhiyan" from November 17 to December 1 across the country during which it aims to reach out 51 lakh Hindus for raising funds..

