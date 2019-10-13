Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 1 WB-BJP-TALENT POOL BJP creating 'talent pool' for 2021 West Bengal polls Kolkata: Looking to consolidate the gains made in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, the BJP's state unit is creating a "talent pool" to identify candidates from among its cadre for the crucial 2021 assembly polls.

CES 1 WB-TOURISM-KASHMIR Travel restrictions lifted, Bengalis eager to visit Kashmir Kolkata: The wanderlust in Bengalis appears to have been reignited, following the much-anticipated lifting of travel restrictions to Jammu and Kashmir, as people thronged its tourism office here with queries on making a trip to the 'paradise on earth'. ERG 1 BH-SMUGGLERS ARREST 2 arms smugglers arrested in Bihar, 4 guns seized Munger: Two arms smugglers were arrested on Sunday and four firearms were recovered from their possession in Bihar's Munger district, police said.

ERG 2 OD-SUSPENSION Senior health official suspended for dereliction of duty Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday suspended the chief district medical officer (CDMO) in-charge of Sundargarh for dereliction of duty. ERG 3 OD-WILDBOAR Man killed in boar attack in Odisha Sambalpur: A 54-year-old man has been killed after a wild boar attacked him in a village in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Sunday..

