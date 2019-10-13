Hotelier shot at, injured in Thane

A hotelier was shot at and injuredlate Saturday night near a toll plaza in Thane's Kharigaonarea, police said

Mehboob Khan (42) was in his car with his wife andchildren when unidentified motorcycle-borne men shot at him, aKalwa police station official said

"The bullet shattered the car's window and hit Khan inthe arm. He has been hospitalised. The men managed to escapeand a hunt has been launched for them. An attempt to murdercase has been registered," he said.

