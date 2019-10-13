International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hotelier shot at, injured in Thane

PTI Thane
Updated: 13-10-2019 17:52 IST
Hotelier shot at, injured in Thane

A hotelier was shot at and injuredlate Saturday night near a toll plaza in Thane's Kharigaonarea, police said

Mehboob Khan (42) was in his car with his wife andchildren when unidentified motorcycle-borne men shot at him, aKalwa police station official said

"The bullet shattered the car's window and hit Khan inthe arm. He has been hospitalised. The men managed to escapeand a hunt has been launched for them. An attempt to murdercase has been registered," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019