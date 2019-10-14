International Development News
Metro services in Kolkata partially disrupted after man

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 14-10-2019 15:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Metro Railway services in the city were partially disrupted for about half an hour on Monday morning after a man jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Gitanjali station, an official said. An unidentified elderly person attempted suicide at 9.28 am at the station, leading to a partial disruption in services, a Kolkata Metro Rail official said.

Metro managed to run truncated service from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station at Tollygunj to Dum Dum, the official added. The services were resumed from 10.06 am, he said.

COUNTRY : India
