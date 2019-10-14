International Development News
8,900 kg of explosives seized in Hyderabad; 2 held

PTI Hyderabad
Updated: 14-10-2019 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of8,900 kg ofexplosive material meant for stone-crushing industries wasallegedly unloaded illegally at astone-crushing unitanddumped negligently here, in violation of the Explosives Act,police said

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, theysaid Based on specific information, a raid was conducted onthe unit on October 12 and two vehicles containing theexplosive materials(376 boosters) and 165 non-electricdetonatorswere seized, a police press release said

The explosives were to be supplied to Siddipet district inTelangana and Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, but wasunloaded illegally and dumped negligently at a unit in thecity itself, the release said.

COUNTRY : India
