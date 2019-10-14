Mamata, pol leaders congratulate BCCI president-elect Ganguly

Parties cutting across political lines in West Bengal on Monday congratulated former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly after he emerged as the consensus candidate for the post of BCCI president. Extending good wishes to Ganguly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud.

"Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) President. Looking forward to a great new innings," she tweeted. In a dramatic turn of events, Ganguly, who is currently the president of (CAB), pipped another former India batsman, Brijesh Patel, in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only nominee for the BCCI top job.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is set to become the secretary of the board and Arun Dhumal, younger brother of MoS Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, the new treasurer. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh hoped Shah and Ganguly together will "rule Indian cricket".

"Indian cricket will achieve new heights under the leadership of our beloved 'Dada'. (Sourav is fondly referred to as 'Dada' or big brother in Bengal). I wish him all the best. We are all happy for him. "The combination of Bengal and Gujarat will rule Indian cricket," he stated.

Ganguly said earlier in the day that it was a "great opportunity for him to do something good" at a time when the board's image has taken a serious beating. Asserting that a successful cricketer taking over reigns of Indian cricket should be the norm, senior CPI(M) leader and former MP Sujan Chakraborty said, "Both as a Bengali and as an Indian, I am very happy that Sourav Ganguly is being elected as BCCI president." "When Ganguly was wrongly axed from the team in 2005- 06, I, as an MP, had raised the issue in Parliament and said those that don't understand the game shouldn't decide the future of the players," he added.

State Congress president Somen Mitra, too, extended his warm wishes to the 47-year-old cricketer on the occasion. PTI SCH AMR PNT RMS RMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)