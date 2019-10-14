Raj CM congratulates Indian American Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday congratulated Indian American Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee for his contribution to the field of Economics. "Winning the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economics by an Indian American, Abhijit Banerjee, is a very proud moment for every Indian. For the Congress Party, it is much more special as Banerjee was a key consultant for the significant NYAY program. Wish him all the best," Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister also congratulated Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, the two other winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in economic sciences for their research towards alleviating global poverty. "India has been part of their experimental research studies and hope to see further progress in fighting poverty in practice," he wrote.

