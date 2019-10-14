Online registration for procurement of farming produce to open from Tuesday: Raj minister

The Rajasthan government will open on Tuesday the facility for online registration for procurement of moong, urad, soybean and groundnut from farmers in the state at the minimum support price. Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana on Monday said moong, urad and soybean are to be procured at 319 centres from November 1 and groundnut from November 7.

He said 150 procurement centres have been identified for moong, 60 for urad, 72 for groundnut and 37 for soybean. He said 19 more procurement centres have been opened in comparison to the previous year.

Anjana said in order to ensure that farmers do not have to face any inconvenience, online registration arrangement has been made at e-mitra centres and at procurement centres from 9 am to 7 pm. The farmer can register by paying prescribed fees. The minister said targets for procuring 3 lakh metric tonnes of moong, 96,000 metric tonne urad, 3.54 lakh metric tonne of soybean and 3.07 lakh metric tonne of groundnut have been sent to the Centre.

Procurement process will be started as soon as the permission is received from the Union government. Procurement from farmers on MSP will not be permitted without online registration, he added. PTI AG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)