Businessman robbed of Rs 4 lakh near metro station in northwest Delhi

Four men, who had hid their faces with handkerchiefs and helmets, robbed a businessmen of Rs four lakh at a busy red light near a metro station in northwest Delhi after breaking a window of his car with a hammer and threatening him with a gun, police said on Monday. Anil Arora, who was accompanied by an associate in the car at the time of robbery on Sunday night, was returning home in Panipat from the popular Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh, they said.

Arora, 22, runs a mobile phone business. When he and his associate reached the red light near the Majlis Park metro station, four men arrived from behind and broke a window of his car with a hammer and fled with a bag containing Rs 4 lakh after threatening the duo, police said. The robbers had hid their faces with handkerchiefs and helmets, a police official said.

"After finishing our work in Karol Bagh, we were on our way to Panipat. At the red light, when we stopped the vehicle, four men broke the window on the driver seat with a hammer and took the car key. All the four men had covered their faces with handkerchiefs and helmets. They threatened us with pistols and fled from the spot with our cash bag," Arora said. Police said they did not receive any PCR call in connection with the robbery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case of robbery has been registered and a hunt is for the robbers. No CCTV cameras were installed in the area, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)