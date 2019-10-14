International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

2 booked for loan fraud in J-K's Baramulla

PTI Jammu
Updated: 14-10-2019 21:53 IST
2 booked for loan fraud in J-K's Baramulla

Two persons were booked in a loan fraud case in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said. A fake no objection certificate (NOC), which was made on a bank's letterhead bearing its seal, was allegedly submitted to another bank by the two accused, they said.

After producing the fake NOC at Sheeri branch of J&K Bank, the accused managed to get a loan of Rs 12 lakh against an already mortgaged property, the police said. The allegations against the duo were substantiated and accordingly a charge sheet was submitted before the court of chief judicial magistrate, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019