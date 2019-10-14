Naxalite arrested, arms, ammunition seized in Bihar

One naxalite has been arrested and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized following an encounter in Maniyara forest in Bihar, a senior police officer said on Monday. The encounter took place deep inside the forest located along the borders of Munger and Lakhisarai districts, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manu Maharaj told PTI-Bhasha over phone.

It began on Sunday afternoon and continued till evening, he said. The naxal, aged 25, has been arrested with arms and ammunition, the DIG said.

Around three to four naxalites might have been killed in the encounter in which 100 rounds of fire were exchanged from both sides, Maharaj said, adding, some ultras could also have been injured. The naxals, numbering around 100, used LMG and rocket launchers in retaliation to the joint operations carried out by CRPF's Cobra battalion, Special Task Force (STF) and district police, he said.

Other naxalites fled from the spot taking advantage of darkness, the DIG said and added that they might have taken away bodies of those suspected to have been gunned down in the encounter. Search is still underway and will continue tomorrow as well, he said.

Police seized AK-47 magazines, wireless sets and other belongings of naxalites after the encounter, Maharaj said.

